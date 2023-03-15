Lake City man killed in crash after running stop sign
Mar. 14, 2023
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A 53-year-old man from Lake City is dead after a crash in Columbia County.
Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the man was driving north on NW Falling Creek road, at 4:15 Tuesday afternoon.
They say he didn’t stop at a stop sign where the street meets County Road 246.
He ran into a 47-year-old Jacksonville man in the intersection, who was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
The lake city man died at the scene, troopers say he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.
