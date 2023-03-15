Lake City Police Department holds coffee with a cop at BW Blacksmith Coffee

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - You can sit down and have a warm cup of coffee with members of the Lake City Police Department on Wednesday.

The event will have complimentary coffee and great conversation.

BW Blacksmith Coffee will host the event at BW Blacksmith Deli and Grill in Lake City off State Road 247.

Coffee will be served from 8:30 until 10 a.m.

