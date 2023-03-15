Lane closures continue on I-75 with scheduled construction efforts

All northbound lanes of I-75 at County Road 484, as well as the SW 66th street overpass, will be closed until 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Construction efforts are continuing on an I-75 overpass bridge, causing the lanes to be closed and detours to be enforced.

All northbound lanes of I-75 at County Road 484 will be closed until 6a.m. Wednesday morning.

Drivers are being directed to merge off the interstate at Exit 341 or County Road 484, and head east to U.S. 301 to get back onto I-75.

The SW 66th street overpass will also be closed until 6 a.m. Wednesday, with traffic being directed to use S.R. 200.

