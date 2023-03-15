Live Oak Plantation holds media preview for 32nd edition of the Live Oak International

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The largest combined driving and show jumping competition in the United States returning to Ocala.

The 32nd edition of the Live Oak International starts Thursday and ends on Sunday, March 19th.

There will be a media preview on Wednesday.

The world-class equestrian event offers both international combined driving and show jumping competition.

TRENDING: Many Ocala residents claim they still haven’t gotten their fire assessment fee check from the city

More than 15,000 spectators attend the four-day tournament to watch the exciting competition by athletes from all corners of the world.

The Live Oak International also hosts many hospitality opportunities.

The event takes place at the Live Oak Plantation in Ocala at noon.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.