Live Oak Plantation holds media preview for 32nd edition of the Live Oak International

The largest combined driving and show jumping competition in the United States returning to Ocala.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The largest combined driving and show jumping competition in the United States returning to Ocala.

The 32nd edition of the Live Oak International starts Thursday and ends on Sunday, March 19th.

There will be a media preview on Wednesday.

The world-class equestrian event offers both international combined driving and show jumping competition.

More than 15,000 spectators attend the four-day tournament to watch the exciting competition by athletes from all corners of the world.

The Live Oak International also hosts many hospitality opportunities.

The event takes place at the Live Oak Plantation in Ocala at noon.

