Many Ocala residents claim they still haven’t gotten their fire assessment fee check from the city

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - From February 2010 to July 2020, the City of Ocala charged residents an illegal fire fee tax. A judge ruled the city to pay back almost $80 million for collecting that money, in May of last year.

“I am a small business owner and I’m a mother of four and the money that was getting returned was already stolen from me once from the city,” said Maritza Gould.

City council members voted back in July to pay a firm called The Notice Company, Inc. $200,000 to distribute the checks.

Many residents claim they still haven’t gotten their money because the check was sent to an old address. Gould said hers was cashed illegally.

“The check went to my business name which was Atlanta Fashions at the time number two. The person signed Atlanta Fashions on the check and cashed the check with their mobile banking app.”

Gould said she then shared her story on social media and plenty of people reached out.

“It was numerous people I actually was in contact with a young lady who had three checks come to her house.”

She also contacted city officials who told her to file a police report.

“As small business owners we’re getting some justice and now for someone to take the money again and them to not make right by it just really hurt.”

A previous tenant’s check even came to my home address.

City officials tell me The Notice Company, Inc. verified resident’s addresses and sent checks to the last address on file. TV20 called the firm multiple times but no one answered the phone or called back.

