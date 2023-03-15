Ocala woman arrested for voting twice in 2020 elections

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested a woman from Ocala accused of voting in Florida and in New Jersey during the 2020 election.

Agents say Donna Brady, 66, voted in the 2020 state primary and general elections in Florida and New Jersey. She voted in person in Marion County during both elections and also voted by mail in Sussex County, New Jersey.

Brady was arrested on March 13 on two felony counts of casting more than one ballot in any election. She was booked into the Marion County Jail on Monday and released several hours later after posting a $2,000 bond.

