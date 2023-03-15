Paige’s Kitchen: Shepherd’s Pie

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Shepherd’s pie is a savory dish that far exceeds the sum of its parts. It’s no wonder this comfort food is a British national treasure. Shepherd’s pie actually is an Irish delicacy. Wait until you cut through the creamy mashed potato with the golden crunchy ridges and the filling comes oozing out the aroma and taste will win you over. Enjoy!

Ingredients

Total: 55 min Yield: 4 servings

4 large Russet potatoes (3 lb.). If making the appetizer version use very small potatoes

4 tablespoons butter plus 1 tablespoon melted butter

1/4 cup whole milk

1/4 cup sour cream

TT Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1/4 cup fresh chives, chopped 1 each small garrot, chopped

12 ounces ground beef chuck or ground lamb or ground turkey

1 each large onion chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves

1/2 teaspoon Salt

1 cup water

1/3 cup frozen peas, thawed

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F.

2. Dock the potatoes all over with a fork and brush them with 1 tablespoon melted butter. Put on a microwave-safe plate and microwave, flipping halfway, until fork tender, about 20 minutes. (Alternately, bake in the oven at 400 degrees F on a baking sheet until cooked through and fork tender, about 1 hour.) Let cool slightly.

3. Cut a 1/4-inch-thick slice off the top of each potato. Carefully scoop out the meat of the potato into a medium bowl and mash with the milk, sour cream, 2 tablespoons butter and 1 teaspoon salt using a ricer, fork, or potato masher. Fold in the chives. Put the potato bowls on a baking sheet.

4. Melt 1 tablespoon butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the carrots and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened and lightly browned, 4 to 5 minutes. Remove from the pan and reserve.

5. Add the ground meat, onions and minced garlic and cook, breaking it up with a wooden spoon, until cooked through, about 4 to 5 minutes. Stir in Worcestershire, tomato paste, thyme, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1 cup water and bring to a boil, and then reduce heat and cook until the beef is coated in sauce with a little extra sitting on the bottom of the pan, about 1 minute.

6. Heat the peas slightly.

7. Spoon the beef mixture into the potato bowls. Layer the carrots on top of the meat, top with peas.

8. Pipe or spoon mashed potatoes on top of the potato.

9. Bake until heated through and the potatoes brown on top, about 15 minutes. Cut the remaining tablespoon of butter into 4 slices and top each potato with one.

Shepherd’s pie originated in the 1700′s in Ireland. During this time, money was tight for families. Families were trying to make use of every bit of food they had. Nothing could go to waste. Shepherd’s pie recipes vary greatly, but if you keep that basic structure, it will be tasty. The use of ground lamb in this dish is what distinguishes the classic from cottage pie (which is usually made with ground beef). If you like you can substitute ground turkey (we prefer dark meat) or ground chicken.

RELATED: Paige’s Kitchen: Roasted Carrots

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.