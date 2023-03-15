Pickup trucks collide on West Silver Springs Boulevard, 3 hurt

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Three people were rushed to the hospital after three pickup trucks collided on a highway in Ocala on Wednesday morning.

Ocala Fire Rescue crews responded to the crash on West Highway 40, also known as Silver Springs Boulevard, near Northwest 55th Avenue around 6 a.m. Crews found three damaged pickup trucks blocking lanes of traffic.

A GNC Sierra was rolled over, the Ford F-150 had damage to the front end, and the Ford Ranger was damaged in the front and rear of the vehicle.

TRENDING: Ocala woman arrested for voting twice in 2020 elections

All of the patients were taken to the hospital.

