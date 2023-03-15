TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Bria Hinkle (Dixie County)

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - At Dixie County high school. Bria Hinkle likes to be underestimated. She is a four-year captain and the “ace” in the circle for the Bears softball team. Her refusal to give up. It has paid off as a leader with a “motherly” approach.

Hinkle said, “This team is my family and I just talk them up whenever I have the chance. They come up to me whenever we are in private, always boost them up. I’m always the one that is always there for them when they need me.”

Hinkle accepted the challenge playing the matriarch of the team. The expectations were high. After Dixie County earned a spot last season in the Class 1A state tournament. Her mindset never wavered.

Hinkle said, “I like the pressure of it all. When the other team is yelling at me, it makes me want to throw that pitch even harder. I love it when people come up to me and say I don’t think you can do this and I am going to show them that I can do it.”

Head coach Greg Wimberley said, “The more frustrated she gets or aggravated. The better she pitches. She will go from pitching 59 to 60 to pitching 61, 62. It just motivates her and she is just determined that she is not going to get beat. That she will be doing the beating.”

Hinkle said with excitement in her voice, “I strike them out. I love striking them out.”

The senior also overachieved in the classroom. She has a 4.5 GPA and takes courses at Florida Gateway College. Not only that, but she was accepted to Florida State. Her main goal is to be a doctor in radiology.

Hinkle said, “I was beyond excited. It is all I ever wanted to do. No matter what. I wanted to be in the medical program, especially at Florida State.”

No matter how far she goes. Her dedication and appreciation to Dixie County will never be forgotten.

Hinkle said, “I absolutely love it. It means pride, it means family and It means all of that and above.”

A mind of a mother and heart of a fighter.

Bria Hinkle. Our TV 20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Week.

