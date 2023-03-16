Alachua County Pets: Callie, Ladybug, and Tangerine

Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
First up is a stunning girl who is a bit different than most kitties Callie. Callie is a munchkin cat and would love to use the little leg to climb on your lap for a cuddle.

First up is a stunning girl who is a bit different than most kitties Callie. Callie is a munchkin cat and would love to use the little leg to climb on your lap for a cuddle.

We also have a pup who is very sweet and gentle Ladybug. This pup is very laid back and is happiest when she gets to sit in your lap and watch the clouds roll by.

Lastly is a dog who will always greet you with intense wiggles and tail wags Tangerine. Tangerine is looking to explore the world with a new forever friend.

The shelter is offering curbside services Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 to 5:30.

If you want to come meet a new friend and stay safe at the same time, they have you covered.

Dog and puppy adoptions are $40.

Cats and kittens are $20.

Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

They ask anyone interested in these or other adoptables to schedule a visit at ACAS@AlachuaCounty.us

