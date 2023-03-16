Bands from across the country are in Dunnellon for Withlacoochee Bluegrass festival

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) -Bluegrass music lovers are out in Dunnellon for the annual Withlacoochee Bluegrass Festival.

People lined up their chairs to watch more than 10 bluegrass music bands from around the country.

Kody Norris, lead member of the Kody Norris Show band, came from Tennessee, and tells us how bluegrass music got its start.

“Bluegrass music actually started from Mr. Bill Monroe. It’s the only form of American music that we can really and truly claim to and everything about it was started here in America. Mr. Bill Monroe started the Bill Monroe and the Bluegrass boys in 1939 on the grand opera.”

People who attend will not only enjoy music but different food vendors and merchandise from their favorite bands.

“My favorite thing about bluegrass music is the inclusion of all people,” said Norris. It’s music that brings people together and no matter where we travel throughout the world, it’s just something. It’s like every festival seems like a family reunion like when you show up, especially as an artist traveling around.

The event starts Thursday, March 16th at noon and runs through Saturday, March 18th. If you would like to go, tickets are still available here.

