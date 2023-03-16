FHP troopers locate vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run crash in Trenton

TRENTON Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers have located the vehicle in connection to a hit-and-run that fatally struck a woman in Trenton. The crash happened early Wednesday morning on State Road 26.

“A number of patrol men with cones had been set up so it was obvious that some accident or some event had been going on, shared Pastor Jack Lowe, who lives near the scene of the incident.

RELATED: FHP troopers search for hit-and-run driver after pedestrian killed in Gilchrist County

Troopers identified the vehicle as a silver Kia Rio Sedan from debris left on the road. Some residents said they often worry for pedestrians’ safety on the busy roadway.

“I often see them if they’re walking home not taking the bus, that they cross over because there are some areas that have been cut out there,” shared Lowe. “They go across the road.”

Troopers said the woman was walking along a paved area. The car was heading west, veered into the paved shoulder, and struck the woman. The vehicle then left the scene.

“For someone, if they are aware of the incident that they’ve created and to not stop, that’s just true irresponsibility,” stated Lowe.

Troopers described the victim as a middle-aged white woman. They said she was conscious when they reached her but was later pronounced dead at UF Health Shands.

“It’s the human thing to do,” shared FHP Lt. Partick Riordan. “We should be respecting life and you know here’s a life that was taken. We’d like to talk to the driver to know why he or she did it.”

Troopers also said they have a person of interest.

TRENDING STORY: Micanopy appoints first female black mayor and elects two new commissioners

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.