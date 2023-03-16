Gainesville city commissioners vote to add lighting to Possum Creek Park

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Possum Creek Park will soon be lit up for Gainesville skaters at night.

The park will stay open while it is currently under construction.

Gainesville city commissioners unanimously approved a $152,000 lighting project last September.

The project includes lights for the skate park, parking lot, and the path for the restroom building.

