Gainesville city commissioners vote to add lighting to Possum Creek Park

Possum Creek Park will stay open while it is under construction for a project to add lights throughout the park.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Possum Creek Park will soon be lit up for Gainesville skaters at night.

The park will stay open while it is currently under construction.

Gainesville city commissioners unanimously approved a $152,000 lighting project last September.

The project includes lights for the skate park, parking lot, and the path for the restroom building.

