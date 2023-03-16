Gainesville Police gives out free light kits to cyclists to increase safety

Bicycle light kit
Bicycle light kit(GPD)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In an effort to increase cyclist safety in a city where numerous people have been struck while riding a bicycle, the Gainesville Police Department is providing safety equipment for free.

Officers are holding a bike light giveaway on Thursday at the Citizens Field on Northeast Waldo Road from 5 to 8 p.m. Attendees will get a free light kit and reflective armband in exchange for signing a pledge promising to use them.

TRENDING: Gainesville city commissioners vote to add lighting to Possum Creek Park

A second giveaway will be held next Thursday near the Wawa at 1600 West University Ave.

