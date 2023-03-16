Gator men go cold, play sloppy in NIT opener and fall to UCF, 67-49

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida men’s basketball team made an unceremonious exit from the NIT Tournament on Wednesday, losing a first round home game to UCF, 67-49. The Gators (16-17 overall) hit only 32 percent of their shots, turned the ball over 18 times, and produced their lowest point total in 33 games this season. The defeat also assures UF a losing record for the first time in eight seasons.

All-SEC Freshman Riley Kugel scored 13 points to lead Florida, but he was the only Gator to reach double figures. Kugel finishes the season by scoring in double figures in 10 straight games, tying Bradley Beal (2011-12) for the longest streak by a UF freshman in the 21st century.

The Knights took charge with a 24-5 run in the first half, scored 40 points in the paint, and shot 53 percent to reach 19-14 overall. C.J. Kelly led UCF with 21 points (9-13 from the field) and freshman star Taylor Hendricks went 8-of-11 from the field and scored 17 points.

Florida finishes the season with eight losses in the final 11 games, five of which took place after All-SEC big man Colin Castleton went out with a broken hand.

