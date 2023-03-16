Levy County sex offender sentenced to eight years in prison

He must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - Basil May, 74, of Bronson has been sentenced to eight years in prison.

The Levy County man plead guilty to sexual battery.

May was arrested in September of 2021 for sexually assaulting a child in 2011.

RELATED STORY: Levy County man willing to plead guilty to charges that he sexually assaulted a minor

