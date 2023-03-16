Levy County sex offender sentenced to eight years in prison

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - Basil May, 74, of Bronson has been sentenced to eight years in prison.

The Levy County man plead guilty to sexual battery.

May was arrested in September of 2021 for sexually assaulting a child in 2011.

He must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

