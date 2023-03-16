Micanopy appoints first female black mayor and elects two new commissioners

MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Town of Micanopy made history as Commissioner Jiana Williams was appointed the first black female mayor by two other commissioners.

“To have their confidence and to have the town’s support go more than I can think of. I’m beyond eager and learn to grow in the position,” said Williams.

For town commission seat four, Kevin Putansu defeated Tim Parker with 61 percent of the vote.

“One of things I talked with a lot of folks in this town is about inclusivity and making sure all members of our community feel welcome,” said Putansu.

John “Ken” Wessberg won the race for town commission seat five with 63 percent of the vote defeating incumbent Mike Roberts. Wessberg explains what he would like to bring to Micanopy.

“Start a village or a chamber of commerce here so we can start getting some more store fronts filled.”

Williams also gave her goals for the town.

“My main goal is to build up community camaraderie we have a lot of hard work we have to work on and a lot of technical issues too our water is a big concern.”

Some controversy led up to the election after former commissioner Roberts was accused of saying homophobic remarks to an LGBTQ-owned store.

All three shared their thoughts as 400 pride flags spread across the town in protest.

“That one issue that happened does not speak for who Micanopy is and you talk to majority of the neighbors here and they are in 100% agreement,” said Putansu.

Williams added that this election let resident’s voices be heard.

“I hope that all the positive things outweighs and out shadows any of all the negatives things we’ve previously experienced.”

Wessberg said the store is welcomed back.

“If they want to come back and have a store front here, we welcome them back. It’s a great community for everybody and i always say to everybody just be kind be nice to people.”

They all echoed the same message to try and move Micanopy forward.

