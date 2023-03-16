Micanopy appoints first female black mayor and elects two new commissioners

Three elected officials look to move Micanopy forward.
Three elected officials look to move Micanopy forward.(wcjb)
By Taylor Simpson
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Town of Micanopy made history as Commissioner Jiana Williams was appointed the first black female mayor by two other commissioners.

“To have their confidence and to have the town’s support go more than I can think of. I’m beyond eager and learn to grow in the position,” said Williams.

For town commission seat four, Kevin Putansu defeated Tim Parker with 61 percent of the vote.

“One of things I talked with a lot of folks in this town is about inclusivity and making sure all members of our community feel welcome,” said Putansu.

John “Ken” Wessberg won the race for town commission seat five with 63 percent of the vote defeating incumbent Mike Roberts. Wessberg explains what he would like to bring to Micanopy.

“Start a village or a chamber of commerce here so we can start getting some more store fronts filled.”

Williams also gave her goals for the town.

“My main goal is to build up community camaraderie we have a lot of hard work we have to work on and a lot of technical issues too our water is a big concern.”

Some controversy led up to the election after former commissioner Roberts was accused of saying homophobic remarks to an LGBTQ-owned store.

All three shared their thoughts as 400 pride flags spread across the town in protest.

“That one issue that happened does not speak for who Micanopy is and you talk to majority of the neighbors here and they are in 100% agreement,” said Putansu.

Williams added that this election let resident’s voices be heard.

“I hope that all the positive things outweighs and out shadows any of all the negatives things we’ve previously experienced.”

Wessberg said the store is welcomed back.

“If they want to come back and have a store front here, we welcome them back. It’s a great community for everybody and i always say to everybody just be kind be nice to people.”

They all echoed the same message to try and move Micanopy forward.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Alligators are active this time of year. This one waddled through the woods to find water and...
Alligator bursts through screened-in porch to dive into backyard pool
Emergency crews work to clear roadway after home rolls off trailer
Home rolls off semi-truck trailer, blocking State Road 200 in Marion County
Former TV20 News 4 p.m. anchor Dylan Lyons
Former TV20 News anchor, reporter Dylan Lyons shot while covering homicide in Orlando

Latest News

Sergeant fired for criticizing Alachua County Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr., lawsuit filed
Possum Creek Park will stay open while it is under construction for a project to add lights...
Gainesville city commissioners vote to add lighting to Possum Creek Park
Gainesville city commissioners vote to add lighting to Possum Creek Park
‘It’s kind of expected’: Neighbors react to Bradford Co. Sheriff’s deputies charging 33 people...
‘It’s kind of expected’: Neighbors react to Bradford Co. Sheriff’s deputies charging 33 people in drug bust