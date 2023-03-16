Reed McDaniel Construction hosts March Business after Hours networking event

Reed McDaniel Construction officials host the March Business after Hours networking event on...
Reed McDaniel Construction officials host the March Business after Hours networking event on Thursday.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 4:19 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Reed McDaniel Construction officials host the March Business after Hours networking event on Thursday.

The event is put on in partnership with the Lake City-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce.

TRENDING: FHP troopers locate vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run crash in Trenton

Chamber members are encouraged to attend and bring a business card for a door prize drawing.

The event will start at 5 p.m. and will be held at the Blanche in Lake City.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Emergency crews work to clear roadway after home rolls off trailer
Home rolls off semi-truck trailer, blocking State Road 200 in Marion County
Alligators are active this time of year. This one waddled through the woods to find water and...
Alligator bursts through screened-in porch to dive into backyard pool
Former TV20 News 4 p.m. anchor Dylan Lyons
Former TV20 News anchor, reporter Dylan Lyons shot while covering homicide in Orlando

Latest News

WCJB Weather
WCJB Weather
The unions representing the majority of City of Gainesville, Gainesville Regional Utilities...
Unions to discuss bill that would lead to a takeover of GRU
Micanopy appoints first female black mayor and elects two new commissioners
FHP troopers locate vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run crash in Trenton