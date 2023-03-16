Reed McDaniel Construction hosts March Business after Hours networking event

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Reed McDaniel Construction officials host the March Business after Hours networking event on Thursday.

The event is put on in partnership with the Lake City-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce.

Chamber members are encouraged to attend and bring a business card for a door prize drawing.

The event will start at 5 p.m. and will be held at the Blanche in Lake City.

