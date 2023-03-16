Troopers give visibility notice to Columbia County drivers during prescribed burn

A prescribed burn is taking place at O'Leno State Park, and it is expected to go on until Thursday morning. The smoke my cause low visibility for drivers on U.S
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County drivers will notice some smoke while traveling on U.S. 441.

Troopers say a 119-acre prescribed burn is happening just south of County Road 18, on US 441, at O’Leno State Park.

They say the smoke may linger through the night and into Thursday morning.

Troopers are warning drivers to be prepared for low visibility.

