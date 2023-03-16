Troopers give visibility notice to Columbia County drivers during prescribed burn

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County drivers will notice some smoke while traveling on U.S. 441.

Troopers say a 119-acre prescribed burn is happening just south of County Road 18, on US 441, at O’Leno State Park.

They say the smoke may linger through the night and into Thursday morning.

Troopers are warning drivers to be prepared for low visibility.

