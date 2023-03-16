UF softball team shuts out Bucknell in six innings, 8-0

Skylar Wallace hits her sixth home run of the season
Gators 8 Bucknell 0 in six innings(WCJB)
By Jake Rongholt
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida softball team closed out their nonconference part of the schedule vs Bucknell. The (20-4) Gators bashes the (7-14) Bison, 8-0. Florida has won six of their last seven games during their homestand.

Rylee Trlicek was in the circle as she set the tone by retiring back to back Bison hitters. Trlicek left after three shutout innings where she ended the night with five strikeouts. In the bottom of the first, Skylar Wallace smacked a double out to center field. Charla Echols and Reagan Walsh would score off two RBI singles to take a early 2-0 lead. In the bottom of the third, Wallace fired one out to the seats for her sixth home run of the year. Wallace went 2 for 3, two RBI’s and a homer.

Echols finished 2 for 4, 2 RBI’s and a double. She leads the team with a team high 37 runs batted in for the Gators.

Florida kicks off their conference schedule by hosting a weekend series against Missouri at KSP stadium. First pitch is at 6pm on Friday night.

