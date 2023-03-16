Unions to discuss bill that would lead to a takeover of GRU

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A bill that would lead to the takeover of Gainesville Regional Utilities is being discussed on the steps of city hall .

The unions representing the majority of City of Gainesville, Gainesville Regional Utilities workers, and the North Central Florida Central Labor Council will hold a press conference on Thursday.

TRENDING: ‘It’s kind of expected’: Neighbors react to Bradford Co. Sheriff’s deputies charging 33 people in drug bust

They will be discussing Chuck Clemons recently announced bill that would lead to Tallahassee taking over GRU.

The conference will take place in front of Gainesville City Hall at noon.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.