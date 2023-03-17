Brandon Sproat masterpiece carries Florida baseball team over Alabama in SEC opener, 3-0

The game was scoreless until Cade Kurland’s two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth
The game was scoreless until Cade Kurland’s two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth
By Kevin Wells
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Florida starting pitcher Brandon Sproat turned in a career performance on Thursday, tossing a 105-pitch complete game one-hit shutout of No. 24 Alabama, lifting the No. 5 Gators past the Crimson Tide, 3-0. It was Sproat’s first career complete game. He also fanned 11 batters, a career-high as well.

Sproat improves to 3-0 on the season and the Gators reach 17-3 overall. They have now won Sproat’s last 11 starts. The game was ruled by pitching on both sides, which is notable considering Florida (.348) and Alabama (.349) both came carrying team batting averages that rank in the nation’stop four.

The game was scoreless until Cade Kurland’s two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning. The blast was Kurland’s sixth of the season. He is batting .417 as an early enrollee freshman.

Ty Evans delivered UF’s other RBI, a groundout in the seventh that scored Josh Rivera, who had the only other two hits by Florida all night.

Game two of the three-game series remains scheduled for Friday at 6:30 p.m., weather permitting.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Alligators are active this time of year. This one waddled through the woods to find water and...
Alligator bursts through screened-in porch to dive into backyard pool
Emergency crews work to clear roadway after home rolls off trailer
Home rolls off semi-truck trailer, blocking State Road 200 in Marion County
Former TV20 News 4 p.m. anchor Dylan Lyons
Former TV20 News anchor, reporter Dylan Lyons shot while covering homicide in Orlando

Latest News

UF women hold off Wofford in NIT opener, 66-63
Brandon Sproat masterpiece carries Florida baseball team over Alabama in SEC opener, 3-0
O'Connell Center, Thursday
UF women hold off Wofford in NIT opener, 66-63
UF softball team shuts out Bucknell in six innings, 8-0