Bridge and I-75 closures extended until March 23

The SW 66th Street overpass will be closed until 6 a.m. Friday.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The SW 66th Street bridge and I-75 closures have been extended during the construction.

The traffic advisory has been extended until Thursday, March 23.

The SW 66th Street overpass will be closed until 6 a.m. Friday.

Nightly closures will resume on Sunday starting 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. as repairs to the bridge continue.

RELATED STORY: Detours start on I-75 in Marion County as FDOT crews work to fix SW 66th St. overpass

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Alligators are active this time of year. This one waddled through the woods to find water and...
Alligator bursts through screened-in porch to dive into backyard pool
Emergency crews work to clear roadway after home rolls off trailer
Home rolls off semi-truck trailer, blocking State Road 200 in Marion County
Former TV20 News 4 p.m. anchor Dylan Lyons
Former TV20 News anchor, reporter Dylan Lyons shot while covering homicide in Orlando

Latest News

Ocala man arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of...
Ocala man arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of fentanyl
Ocala man arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of fentanyl
Live Oak International is underway in Ocala, but one group is against the event
Bridge and I-75 closures extended until March 23