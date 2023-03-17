Bridge and I-75 closures extended until March 23

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The SW 66th Street bridge and I-75 closures have been extended during the construction.

The traffic advisory has been extended until Thursday, March 23.

The SW 66th Street overpass will be closed until 6 a.m. Friday.

Nightly closures will resume on Sunday starting 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. as repairs to the bridge continue.

