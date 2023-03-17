Chiefland man arrested for ‘trafficking amount’ of fentanyl

Levy County Drug Task Force detectives arrested a Chiefland man for possession of a trafficking amount of fentanyl
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Drug Task Force detectives arrested a Chiefland man for possession of a trafficking amount of fentanyl.

Detectives arrested Todd Myers, 54, after an investigation led them to find the drugs in Myers’ camper trailer on Northwest 60th Street. In total, detectives found over 20 grams of fentanyl.

“That’s a huge arrest,” said Sheriff Bobby McCallum. “We always want to put numbers to how much that amount of fentanyl could kill and probably the entire of Levy County. That’s a trafficking amount. That’s 5 times the amount by Florida law that considers it trafficking rather than just sale, delivery, or possession.”

Myers was booked into the Levy County Jail on a more than $122,000 bond.

