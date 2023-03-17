GoFundMe started for Gilchrist County family who lost everything in housefire

BRANFORD, Fla. (WCJB) - A couple in Gilchrist County is without a home after their home burned down this week.

According to family and friends, the fire happened Wednesday morning in a rural area near Branford.

The couple lost everything including their dog, Dixie, who died in the fire.

A family friend says the two own Duron Williamson Tree Service and they help everyone they know.

“They’ve really have helped out the community through their charitable events such as Christmas to Halloween to Easter egg hunts for the kids.”

If you’d like to help the Williamson family recover, you can donate to their GoFundMe HERE.

