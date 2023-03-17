Grand jury indicts man on hate crime charges for attacking group of Black men

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A federal grand jury has indicted a man accused of committing a racially motivated attack on a group of Black men surveying land in Cedar Key.

The grand jury in Gainesville returned a six-count indictment charging David Emanuel, 61, with hate crimes.

Prosecutors say the six victims were in Cedar Key on Sept. 6, 2022, surveying land owned by one of the men. Emanuel approached the group in a pickup truck and started shouting racial slurs.

Emanuel left for a brief time and then returned in the truck. He accelerated the vehicle toward one of the men.

