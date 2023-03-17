Grand jury indicts man on hate crime charges for attacking group of Black men

Cedar Key man arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A federal grand jury has indicted a man accused of committing a racially motivated attack on a group of Black men surveying land in Cedar Key.

The grand jury in Gainesville returned a six-count indictment charging David Emanuel, 61, with hate crimes.

RELATED: Cedar Key man arrested, charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Prosecutors say the six victims were in Cedar Key on Sept. 6, 2022, surveying land owned by one of the men. Emanuel approached the group in a pickup truck and started shouting racial slurs.

Emanuel left for a brief time and then returned in the truck. He accelerated the vehicle toward one of the men.

