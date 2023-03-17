Helicopter spots house fire, ACFR crews battle the blaze

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County home is a total loss after catching fire late on Thursday night.

Alachua County Fire Rescue crews say a sheriff’s office’s helicopter spotted the burning home on Southwest 8th Avenue in Gainesville, east of Parker Road.

ACFR crews and a Newberry water tanker responded to the fire. When they arrived, flames were coming through the roof. Firefighters were able to use the water tanker to hose down the home and put out the fire.

No one was at the home at the time of the fire.

