Live Oak International is underway in Ocala, but one group is against the event

PETA supporters oppose the event and plan to have a protest on Saturday.
By Taylor Simpson
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Live Oak International in Ocala welcomed guests on Thursday to watch the driving dressage competition.

But some event staff like Marcie Quist said they were there days before the competition started.

“As an official, I’ve been here for several days making sure the course is ready making sure all the competitors are comfortable coming in. That they have stabling for their horses and parking for their vehicles I’ve been here since Sunday.”

The event is one of the biggest combined driving and jumping competitions in the United States. Teams to represent countries like Germany, Ireland, and Australia will try to win the big prize.

“It’s kind of a little bit of a rush it’s really exciting and it makes you perform at your best,” said dressage driver Janelle Marshall representing Australia.

Marshall so far has placed first and second in her two divisions and said her main goal is the world competition.

“That would be the end goal for this year if we could make it so this was a qualifying show so we needed to qualify to get to the pony world championships.”

Spectators came out to see the competition, but many said they can’t wait to see the Clydesdales on the weekend.

But despite the World Famous Budweiser Clydesdales showing off their skills in the ring.

PETA supporters said they’ll be protesting the event. They said the company that owns the Clydesdales is mistreating the horses by docking their tails.

The protest will take place on Saturday.

