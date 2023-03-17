Marion County Pets: Baby Girl, Alice, Max

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new, loving homes.

First up is a pup with a good sniffer, Baby Girl.

Baby Girl’s dream is to have someone who will take her on forest trails so she can discover new aromas and adventure.

Next up is a kitty who has a bit of sass to her, Alice.

This two-year-old is frisky, but has the perfect amount of purr-sonality to be a famous social media cat.

Lastly is a dog-o who likes to think he’s a lap dog, Max.

This guy loves riding in the carand will try out everyone’s lap to see whose is the comfiest.

RELATED: Marion County Pets: Ana, Grackle, Budapest

The adoption fee for all dogs and cats is only $50 and includes their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services for more information or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday.

To see all the pets available for adoption, visit marioncountyfl.org/animal.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.