Motion passes to file bill to transfer control of GRU to governor-appointed board

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Legislative Deligation took the next step to take Gainesville Regional Utilities (GRU) out of the hands of the city during a public meeting in Tallahassee.

The Republican members of the delegation, Rep. Chuck Clemons, Rep. Chuck Brannan, Sen. Jennifer Bradley, and Sen. Keith Perry, voted to move a proposed bill forward that would create a five-member board to regulate GRU, instead of the city commission.

Democrat Rep. Yvonne Hayes-Hinson voted against the measure.

At the meeting, delegation members questioned Gainesville Mayor Harvey Ward about the utility and the city’s plan to address the large debt it owes.

Members of the public were then given the opportunity to share their thoughts on the proposed legislation.

The bill will be officials filed on April 10. It must then go through the legislative process and be signed by the governor to become law.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.