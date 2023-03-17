North Central Florida celebrates St. Patrick’s Day

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - People across North Central Florida are celebrating St. Patrick’s Day the best way they know how.

At Mother’s Pub and Grill in Northwest Gainesville, dozens of people showed up and dressed up in their greenest outfits.

They opened an hour early Friday to prepare for their biggest day of the year.

Visitors can partake in several St. Paddy’s Day traditions such as corned beef and cabbage, Irish rolls, car bombs, and green beer until 2 a.m.

“We opened early at 10 and had several people in here and it’s just been non-stop packed--it’s definitely our biggest day of the year, we have tons of people, it’s non-stop, go go go all day.”

Laiken Riddell, bartender

They even have some less traditional specials like their Reuben quesadilla or a shamrock shake cocktail.

The Queen’s Arms English Pub in Haile Plantation is hosting their St. Paddy’s day block party.

They have games and face-painting for the kids and a DJ.

Those festivities end at 10 p.m.

In Ocala, O’Malley’s Alley and Molly Maguire’s are two Irish pubs in the Downtown Ocala Square hosting their own festivities.

Hungry visitors can order corned beef and cabbage and the thirsty can get green beer.

“Just have fun and be safe, don’t drink and drive, don’t make a fun night a bad night for your family, just moderation.”

George Carrasco, O'Malley's Alley owner

Kids are welcome and both pubs will have live music.

