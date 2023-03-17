Ocala man arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of fentanyl

Deputies arrested 40-year-old Carlos Rios Wednesday night.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Carlos Rios, 40, of Ocala, was arrested Wednesday night after investigators say he threatened someone with a gun.

Officers went to SW Fort King Street and SW 11th Avenue after receiving the report of the threat.

They found Rios, who matched the suspects description.

Deputies say after finding him, Rios tried to hide guns, cocaine, and fentanyl under a vehicle.

Rios is facing several charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of fentanyl.

