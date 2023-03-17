Press conference in Gainesville to support Social Security & Medicare

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be a press conference supporting Social Security & Medicare on Friday.

This event takes place near the Social Security Building located at 4562 NW 13th St in Gainesville.

The conference starts at 12:15 p.m. with the message “No cuts to Social Security & Medicare.”

Organizers ask attendees to bring non-perishable food for the Alachua County Senior Services Food Pantry for poor seniors.

