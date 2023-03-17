St. Augustine woman missing in Ocala National Forest, considered to be endangered

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A St. Augustine woman who was camping in the Ocala National Forest is missing and considered to be endangered.

According to Marion County deputies, Theresa Hartley, 66, was last seen on March 10th in the area of North Forest Rd 88 near Lake Delancy.

Hartley was with a friend in the woods when their vehicle became stuck.

TRENDING: GoFundMe started for Gilchrist County family who lost everything in housefire

She was advised to stay with the vehicle while her friend went for help.

When her friend came back, Hartley was not with the vehicle.

Hartley possibly has a mental condition and law enforcement is concerned for her safety.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.