St. Augustine woman missing in Ocala National Forest, considered to be endangered

Theresa Hartley was last seen on March 10th in the area of North Forest Rd 88 near Lake Delancy.
Theresa Hartley was last seen on March 10th in the area of North Forest Rd 88 near Lake Delancy.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 3:40 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A St. Augustine woman who was camping in the Ocala National Forest is missing and considered to be endangered.

According to Marion County deputies, Theresa Hartley, 66, was last seen on March 10th in the area of North Forest Rd 88 near Lake Delancy.

Hartley was with a friend in the woods when their vehicle became stuck.

TRENDING: GoFundMe started for Gilchrist County family who lost everything in housefire

She was advised to stay with the vehicle while her friend went for help.

When her friend came back, Hartley was not with the vehicle.

Hartley possibly has a mental condition and law enforcement is concerned for her safety.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Alligators are active this time of year. This one waddled through the woods to find water and...
Alligator bursts through screened-in porch to dive into backyard pool
Emergency crews work to clear roadway after home rolls off trailer
Home rolls off semi-truck trailer, blocking State Road 200 in Marion County
Former TV20 News 4 p.m. anchor Dylan Lyons
Former TV20 News anchor, reporter Dylan Lyons shot while covering homicide in Orlando

Latest News

The message of the event is “No cuts to Social Security & Medicare.”
Press conference in Gainesville to support Social Security & Medicare
Students from the UF College of Medicine Class of 2023 will learn where they will train for...
University of Florida College of Medicine students to find out residency locations at UF Match Day
Ocala man arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of...
Ocala man arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of fentanyl
Ocala man arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of fentanyl