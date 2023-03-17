UF women hold off Wofford in NIT opener, 66-63

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida women’s basketball team won a see-saw NIT tournament opener on Thursday against Wofford in which the Gators bolted to a 17-0 first run, only to fall behind by seven points in the third quarter, before ultimately claiming victory over the Terriers, 66-63. Florida (17-14 overall) advances to visit Wake Forest in round two on Monday night.

Leilani Correa scored a season-high 24 points, while KK Deans hit the biggest shot of the night, a tie-breaking jumper with 52 seconds left to give Florida a 62-60 lead. Nina Rickards added 18 and went over the 1,000 career point mark as well.

Florida played without starting center Ra Shaya Kyle, plus forwards Tatyana Wyche and Jordyn Merritt. The Gators survived despite getting outrebounded, 45-28.

Florida held Wofford to 35.8 percent shooting and forced 19 turnovers. The UF-Wake Forest round two matchup is set for 6 p.m. Monday.

