UF women hold off Wofford in NIT opener, 66-63

Leilani Correa tallies a season-high 24 points in the victory
O'Connell Center, Thursday
O'Connell Center, Thursday(WCJB)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida women’s basketball team won a see-saw NIT tournament opener on Thursday against Wofford in which the Gators bolted to a 17-0 first run, only to fall behind by seven points in the third quarter, before ultimately claiming victory over the Terriers, 66-63. Florida (17-14 overall) advances to visit Wake Forest in round two on Monday night.

Leilani Correa scored a season-high 24 points, while KK Deans hit the biggest shot of the night, a tie-breaking jumper with 52 seconds left to give Florida a 62-60 lead. Nina Rickards added 18 and went over the 1,000 career point mark as well.

Florida played without starting center Ra Shaya Kyle, plus forwards Tatyana Wyche and Jordyn Merritt. The Gators survived despite getting outrebounded, 45-28.

Florida held Wofford to 35.8 percent shooting and forced 19 turnovers. The UF-Wake Forest round two matchup is set for 6 p.m. Monday.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Alligators are active this time of year. This one waddled through the woods to find water and...
Alligator bursts through screened-in porch to dive into backyard pool
Emergency crews work to clear roadway after home rolls off trailer
Home rolls off semi-truck trailer, blocking State Road 200 in Marion County
Former TV20 News 4 p.m. anchor Dylan Lyons
Former TV20 News anchor, reporter Dylan Lyons shot while covering homicide in Orlando

Latest News

Florida pitcher Brandon Sproat (8) during an NCAA regional championship baseball game against...
Brandon Sproat masterpiece carries Florida baseball team over Alabama in SEC opener, 3-0
UF softball team shuts out Bucknell in six innings, 8-0
Gator men go cold, play sloppy in NIT opener and fall to UCF, 67-49
O'Connell Center, Wednesday
Gator men go cold, play sloppy in NIT opener and fall to UCF, 67-49