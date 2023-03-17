University of Florida College of Medicine students to find out residency locations at UF Match Day

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Students from the University of Florida College of Medicine Class of 2023 will learn where they will train for their residencies on Friday.

Students will receive an envelope at the UF Match Day Event with their residency locations and will choose whether to open it publicly.

This event takes place at the G. Edward Evans Champions Club at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

The Match Day event will run from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

