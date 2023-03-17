Weekend Planner 3/17

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Since Friday is St Patrick’s Day, there will be several events to commemorate the occassion.

GFWC Women’s Club will hold their St Patrick’s Day celebration Friday from 5pm to 9pm at the High Springs Brewing Company.

In High Springs, treats include Shepherds Pie Crusty Roll with dessert for $10, two corned beef sliders with chips and dessert $8, and more.

Yellow Pony will hold their annual St. Patrick’s Day Block Party, there will be live music, Irish Dancers, traditional beer and Irish meals. Tickets are $45 at the door, it will be at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala, from 5pm-10pm Friday evening.

The town of Inverness will celebrate St. Paddy’s Day with a fairy and Leprechaun costume contest, this will be Saturday from 2-7 PM, in downtown Inverness

Shrimpa-palooza will kick off in Homosassa Saturday morning from 10 am to 6 pm and will feature a Mardi Gras Style Parade and Event. Performers include Cajun Dave, Strutt Dance Band and Mixed Bag. The route starts at Old Mill Tavern Road heading south on W Yulee Drive.

From there its time to race to the 41st annual Gainesville Street Rods Car Show at Santa Fe College beginning 10am Saturday.

Vehicle registration is $25 and is open to cars, trucks, rat rods and motorcycles. Proceeds will benefit Stop Children’s Cancer.

Pro Rodeo returns to the Southeastern Livestock Pavilion in Ocala Friday night at 7:30, and Saturday at 5:30. Events include Breakaway Roping, saddle and bareback bronc riding, Steer Wreslting and Bull Riding.

Civil War and Seminole War re-enactments will take place at Fort Cooper State Park, as a part of Fort Cooper Days from 10am Saturday and Sunday until 4 pm. Admission for those 13 and over is $8, while 12 and under are free

The Putnam County Fair will be on the Putnam county Fairgrounds and Expo Center today from 5pm through 11pm and again Saturday and Sunday from 12pm through 11pm on Saturday, and 9pm on Sunday, admission is $10.

