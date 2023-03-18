Alachua County inmate faces additional charges for exposing himself
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County inmate is receiving additional charges after exposing himself to a county employee.
According to Alachua County Sheriff’s officials, 28-year-old Brandon William pulled his pants down and stared at a nurse in the Alachua County jail while touching himself.
Williams had previously been moved to another unit in the jail after a similar incident.
Williams is being charged with lewd and lascivious behavior in the presence of a correctional employee.
TRENDING: City of Ocala hosts cemetery cleanup
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.