Alachua County inmate faces additional charges for exposing himself

Alachua County inmate is facing additional charges for lewd and lascivious behavior.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County inmate is receiving additional charges after exposing himself to a county employee.

According to Alachua County Sheriff’s officials, 28-year-old Brandon William pulled his pants down and stared at a nurse in the Alachua County jail while touching himself.

Williams had previously been moved to another unit in the jail after a similar incident.

Williams is being charged with lewd and lascivious behavior in the presence of a correctional employee.

