Crash leaves motorcyclist dead in Columbia County
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 12:22 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FORT WHITE, Fla. (WCJB) - A 20-year-old Fort White man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Columbia County on March 17th.
FHP troopers say the man was driving his motorcycle west on SW Wilson Spring Road at about 2 o’clock.
He was passing a 50-year-old Fort White man driving a pick-up truck.
While the motorcyclist was passing, he collided with the truck.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The truck driver was not hurt during the crash.
TRENDING: North Central Florida celebrates St. Patrick’s Day
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.