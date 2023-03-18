Crash leaves motorcyclist dead in Columbia County

A man from Fort White is dead after a motorcycle crash in Columbia County.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 12:22 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FORT WHITE, Fla. (WCJB) - A 20-year-old Fort White man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Columbia County on March 17th.

FHP troopers say the man was driving his motorcycle west on SW Wilson Spring Road at about 2 o’clock.

He was passing a 50-year-old Fort White man driving a pick-up truck.

While the motorcyclist was passing, he collided with the truck.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck driver was not hurt during the crash.

