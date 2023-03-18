Florida baseball team rallies to win doubleheader opener vs. Alabama, falls in series finale

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A Gator baseball team that has thrived via the long ball produced a walk-off win on Friday on a hit that didn’t leave the infield. There were long balls, too--and lots of them.

Florida prevailed over Alabama, 8-7 in Friday’s doubleheader opener before falling to the Crimson Tide in the series finale, 6-3. The Gators finish the week 18-4 overall, 2-1 in SEC play.

In game one, Florida tied the game four different times, but never led until Josh Rivera’s infield single scored the winning run in the bottom of the ninth. Rivera, BT Riopelle, Cade Kurland, and Colby Halter all went deep for the Gators. Especially clutch was Halter’s blast that led off the bottom of the ninth, which evened the score, 7-7. Rivera tallied three of the Gators’ 12 hits.

In game two, Hurston Waldrep allowed three first inning runs, including an RBI single by Drew Williamson, who finished the doubleheader with six RBI’s. Rivera quickly got the Gators back in it with a two-run homer in the bottom of the first, his second of the day and 10th of the season.

Waldrep gave up a fourth run in the top of the second on a solo homer by Tommy Seidl, but settled down, finishing with six innings pitched. Florida clawed to within 4-3 in the seventh, but could not complete the rally. Rivera, Halter, and Michael Robertson all had two hits in the loss.

Florida next travels to face rival Florida State on Tuesday.

