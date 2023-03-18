Gator softball team earns doubleheader split with Missouri to begin SEC play

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida softball team got off to a tough start to SEC play with a 7-3 loss to Missouri on Friday afternoon, but recovered to beat the Tigers, 4-3 in game two of a doubleheader that was necessitated due to expected bad weather on Saturday. Florida ended the day 21-5 overall, 1-1 in conference play.

In game one, Missouri’s Alex Honnold homered twice, a two-run shot in the first inning and a tie-breaking three-run blast in the fifth, both off UF starter Lexie Delbrey. Honnold finished with five RBI’s. Skylar Wallace went deep for the Gators with her seventh homer of the season, a two-run shot in the third that tied the game, 2-2. Florida was out-hit, 10-5.

In game two, the Gator bats responded. Reagan Walsh delivered a tie-breaking two-run single in the bottom of the third to make the score 3-1. Wallace followed an inning later by lacing an RBI triple down the right field line, her fifth triple of the season. Kendra Falby and Avery Goelz produced two hits each out of the Gators’ nine-hit total for the game.

Victory in game two went to Elizabeth Hightower (10-2), who tossed four innings, allowing one unearned run on three hits.

Rylee Trlicek picked up a three inning save.

The teams conclude their three-game series Sunday at 1 p.m. at KSP Stadium.

