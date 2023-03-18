Gator softball team earns doubleheader split with Missouri to begin SEC play

Skylar Wallace homered in game one, tripled in game two as UF split with Mizzou
KSP Stadium, Friday
KSP Stadium, Friday(WCJB)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida softball team got off to a tough start to SEC play with a 7-3 loss to Missouri on Friday afternoon, but recovered to beat the Tigers, 4-3 in game two of a doubleheader that was necessitated due to expected bad weather on Saturday. Florida ended the day 21-5 overall, 1-1 in conference play.

In game one, Missouri’s Alex Honnold homered twice, a two-run shot in the first inning and a tie-breaking three-run blast in the fifth, both off UF starter Lexie Delbrey. Honnold finished with five RBI’s. Skylar Wallace went deep for the Gators with her seventh homer of the season, a two-run shot in the third that tied the game, 2-2. Florida was out-hit, 10-5.

In game two, the Gator bats responded. Reagan Walsh delivered a tie-breaking two-run single in the bottom of the third to make the score 3-1. Wallace followed an inning later by lacing an RBI triple down the right field line, her fifth triple of the season. Kendra Falby and Avery Goelz produced two hits each out of the Gators’ nine-hit total for the game.

Victory in game two went to Elizabeth Hightower (10-2), who tossed four innings, allowing one unearned run on three hits.
Rylee Trlicek picked up a three inning save.

The teams conclude their three-game series Sunday at 1 p.m. at KSP Stadium.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Emergency crews work to clear roadway after home rolls off trailer
Home rolls off semi-truck trailer, blocking State Road 200 in Marion County
Alligators are active this time of year. This one waddled through the woods to find water and...
Alligator bursts through screened-in porch to dive into backyard pool
Four people arrested in Gainesville on charges of resisting arrest, after traffic stop
Four people arrested in Gainesville on charges of resisting arrest, after traffic stop

Latest News

Goodyear Police confirm that seven more victims have come forward in the Christopher Esteen case.
Goodyear masseuse remains licenced despite groping accusations
UF women hold off Wofford in NIT opener, 66-63
Brandon Sproat masterpiece carries Florida baseball team over Alabama in SEC opener, 3-0
Florida pitcher Brandon Sproat (8) during an NCAA regional championship baseball game against...
Brandon Sproat masterpiece carries Florida baseball team over Alabama in SEC opener, 3-0