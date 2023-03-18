I-75 crash leaves three in the hospital

Two northbound lanes were closed and three people were sent to the hospital after a crash on I-75.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 6:52 PM EDT
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Three people were taken to the hospital after their vehicles collided on I-75 in Ocala Saturday morning.

According to Ocala Fire Rescue officials, the wreck happened near mile marker 352 around 9 a.m.

Two drivers and a passenger received medical care.

Two northbound lanes were shut down until around 11 a.m.

Firefighters and state troopers worked to clear the scene and clean up leaked fuel and coolant.

