Kanapaha Botanical Gardens holds annual spring festival

People braved the pouring rain to pick through a wide variety of plans from more than 100 vendors
By Ethan Budowsky
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Kanapaha Botanical Gardens is holding its annual spring festival this weekend.

More than 100 vendors have taken over the 68-acre gardens with plants, jewelry, arts and crafts, and more.

Despite the rain on Saturday, thousands of people turned out to explore the large variety of plants on display.

“Because people love plants,” said the owner of Grassroots Nursery, Bill Copenhaver. “Mankind and plants and agriculture, its an intrinsic relationship that’s been around since the beginning of time. Agriculture and people have got to have each other.”

Copenhaver has been selling his plants at the festival for years and explained why he believes this is the most rewarding part of his work.

“We get a finished product and make it available to people,” said Copenhaver. “I have a genuine passion for plants so we try to grow the most beautiful plants and the most unique set of plants so the customers get just as excited about it as I do.”

The festival continues Sunday and will feature live performances from local artists.

