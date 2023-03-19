Gator gymnastics team wins their second straight SEC title; Thomas named All-Around

Thomas earns the season slam after scoring perfect 10′s in every event
2023 SEC Gymnastics Championships - Session 2
2023 SEC Gymnastics Championships - Session 2(Michael Wade | Michael Wade/SEC)
By Jake Rongholt
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DULUTH, GA. (WCJB) - The Florida gymnastics team saves their best performance for the SEC Championship. They scored a season high 198.425 and earned the third highest score in the nation, It is the second straight year where the Gators clinched the regular season and postseason title in the conference.

Trinity Thomas recorded a perfect 10 in every event except for bars. Her season high was stuck at a 9.975. Saturday night, she earned that score of perfection and completed a season slam. Thomas is also named the All-Around for 2023 for her individual score of 39.8. She secured the title for the Gators with her 27th perfect 10 of her career on floor.

Leanne Wong continued her stellar season with her score of 9.975 on beam. Sloane Blakely led the way with a 9.950 in vault. It is the first time since 2009 that a Florida gymnastics team shared a piece of every event title.

