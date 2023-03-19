International festival aims to unite different cultures

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The gloomy day didn’t keep guests away from an international festival in Gainesville.

The first annual Nowruz and International New Year festival featured live music, dancers and several vendors.

The festival focused on the Persian tradition of celebrating the new year at the beginning of spring, but organizers encouraged other countries to participate too.

“We ask everyone to come and to be together,” said Ziba Ahmadi, the festival organizer. “But this year I asked other countries to come because I was trying to have the connecting between the cultures.”

Ahmadi has been planning this festival for almost six months and she didn’t let the rain get in the way.

“All the vendors came. Visitors, lots of visitors keep texting me and calling me,” said Ahmadi.

Some guests loved the event.

“Despite the rain a lot of people came and supported, I mean there’s amazing dancers,” said Patricia Jenkins.

Vendors came from different parts of Florida to set up booths with traditional food, jewelry, or art from their countries. The goal was to bring different cultures together and to learn from one another.

“I just want to make more love between people, between cultures, to know and to love each other,” said Ahmadi.

Organizers say next year’s festival is set for March 16.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.