Live Oak International wraps up this weekend

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Many traveled far and wide to attend the Live Oak International horse show in Ocala this weekend.

The four-day event wrapped up with the grand prix Sunday.

The show is one of the largest driving and show jumping tournaments in the country.

“We’ve had nearly 20 different countries represented this weekend through our competition both driving and show jumping, so it’s a very international crowd,” said Chloe Reid, co-president of Live Oak International. “A few local people, but a lot traveling all the way from everywhere in the world to be here this weekend.”

Reid said the event takes place on her grandmother’s farm, so it is special for the whole family.

“It’s really a family run event and we’re really honored that all these amazing competitors, spectators, sponsors and exhibitors come out to be here with us,” said Reid.

Many people filled the spectator section of the event. One guest drove nearly an hour to attend.

“I’s been a long time so I’m pretty excited. I’m looking forward to of course for the jumping, and I came for the clydesdales,” said Chelsea Bowman.

Reid figured the famous Budweiser Clydesdales would be a fan-favorite.

“Some highlights these weekend have definitely been the Budweiser Clydesdales,” said Reid. “[They] made some presentations which is always a crowd favorite.”

Sunday afternoon was the Longines World Cup Qualifier Ocala. This was the final chance for competitors to gain points for the world cup final in Nebraska.

Asides from the actual competition, separate awards were given out such as the Leading Rider award.

