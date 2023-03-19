Man is behind bars for attempted murder in Columbia County

A man wanted for first-degree attempted murder and probation violation is in jail in Columbia County.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man wanted for attempted murder is behind bars in Columbia County.

According to Lake City Police officers, 22-year-old Quinton Bryson was arrested in the morning of March 19th.

When Lake City Police officers arrived to a 9-1-1 call, Bryson took off.

It took deputies with Columbia County working alongside LCPD officers to arrest Bryson.

He has a warrant for first-degree attempted murder and probation violation from out of Miami Dade County.

