Man is behind bars for attempted murder in Columbia County
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 6:53 PM EDT
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man wanted for attempted murder is behind bars in Columbia County.
According to Lake City Police officers, 22-year-old Quinton Bryson was arrested in the morning of March 19th.
When Lake City Police officers arrived to a 9-1-1 call, Bryson took off.
It took deputies with Columbia County working alongside LCPD officers to arrest Bryson.
He has a warrant for first-degree attempted murder and probation violation from out of Miami Dade County.
