Man is behind bars for attempted murder in Columbia County

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man wanted for attempted murder is behind bars in Columbia County.

According to Lake City Police officers, 22-year-old Quinton Bryson was arrested in the morning of March 19th.

When Lake City Police officers arrived to a 9-1-1 call, Bryson took off.

It took deputies with Columbia County working alongside LCPD officers to arrest Bryson.

He has a warrant for first-degree attempted murder and probation violation from out of Miami Dade County.

