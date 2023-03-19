One dead and two hospitalized after crash on I-10
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is dead and two others are in a Gainesville hospital after a wreck on I-10 early in the morning of March 18th.
According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, an SUV with three people ran off the road and hit a traffic sign.
That was on a portion of the interstate in Suwannee County.
The car flipped causing a 60-year-old female passenger to be thrown from the vehicle.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 40-year-old female driver and 44-year-old male passenger were taken to UF Health Shands.
All three people were from New Orleans.
