One dead and two hospitalized after crash on I-10

A crash on I-10 leaves 1 dead and 2 in UF Shands Hospital.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is dead and two others are in a Gainesville hospital after a wreck on I-10 early in the morning of March 18th.

According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, an SUV with three people ran off the road and hit a traffic sign.

That was on a portion of the interstate in Suwannee County.

The car flipped causing a 60-year-old female passenger to be thrown from the vehicle.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 40-year-old female driver and 44-year-old male passenger were taken to UF Health Shands.

All three people were from New Orleans.

TRENDING: International festival aims to unite different cultures

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Emergency crews work to clear roadway after home rolls off trailer
Home rolls off semi-truck trailer, blocking State Road 200 in Marion County
Four people arrested in Gainesville on charges of resisting arrest, after traffic stop
Four people arrested in Gainesville on charges of resisting arrest, after traffic stop
Alligators are active this time of year. This one waddled through the woods to find water and...
Alligator bursts through screened-in porch to dive into backyard pool

Latest News

One dead and two hospitalized after crash on I-10
The first annual Nowruz and International New Year festival featured live music, dancers and...
International festival aims to unite different cultures
Alachua County inmate is facing additional charges for lewd and lascivious behavior.
Alachua County inmate faces additional charges for exposing himself
Two northbound lanes were closed and three people were sent to the hospital after a crash on...
I-75 crash leaves 3 in the hospital