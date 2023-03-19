One dead and two hospitalized after crash on I-10

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is dead and two others are in a Gainesville hospital after a wreck on I-10 early in the morning of March 18th.

According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, an SUV with three people ran off the road and hit a traffic sign.

That was on a portion of the interstate in Suwannee County.

The car flipped causing a 60-year-old female passenger to be thrown from the vehicle.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 40-year-old female driver and 44-year-old male passenger were taken to UF Health Shands.

All three people were from New Orleans.

TRENDING: International festival aims to unite different cultures

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.