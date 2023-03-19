Singing bowls meditation at Unity Church in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The sounds of the singing bowls filled unity church in Gainesville for a meditation.

Reverend Virginia Walsh led the demonstration.

She says the bowls have shown to have benefits to people’s mental state.

“It really helps people to let go of the ‘Monkey mind’,” said Walsh, “that chatter that we have going all the time. It is literally healing, there is a lot of research that goes into that the main things about the bowls is that they help you to deeply relax and let go of the chatter in the mind.”

To play the bowls, all Walsh does is give them a little tap with rubber sticks to start the vibration, then moves them around to create the sounds.

Some of the participants in the meditation shared what they experienced.

“I felt like I might be sitting on a block of ice,” said Carla Palmer, “and I thought ‘oh maybe I should get a blanket’ or something, but then I thought ‘no, I’m just going to stay in my body because I think that’s what this is for.’”

“I like the singing bowls and the brass bowls because you do begin to feel the frequency and the vibrational flow within your body if you’re paying attention,” said Heather Lemay.

