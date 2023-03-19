UF lacrosse falls at No. 7 James Madison, 14-9

Emma LoPinto scored four goals in the loss
Gators take down Bears, 19-12
Gators take down Bears, 19-12(WCJB)
By Jake Rongholt
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 9:07 PM EDT
HARRISONBURG, VA (WCJB) - The Florida lacrosse team went on the road to the state of Virginia to take on No. 7 James Madison. It is the first year, the (8-1) Dukes have been part of the American Athletic Conference. The (5-3) Gators fell to JMU, 14-9.

For the first three periods, the Gators were in lockstep with the Dukes. At halftime, they were knotted up at seven goals a piece. Emily Heller grabbed a 8-7 lead off a free position shot. It was Heller’s 13th goal of the season. JMU’s Isabella Peterson fired right back with her 38th goal of the year.

Madison Waters scored to give Florida their final lead of the afternoon. The Dukes would score six unanswered goals to give Florida their third loss of the season. It is also the first time since 2019, where the Gators suffers a conference loss. Emma LoPinto led the way for the Gators with four goals on the day.

The Florida lacrosse team will have a chance to bounce back as they take on Mercer on Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

